Brace Yourself!

Behind the snow showers drifting through this afternoon is a blast of cold air! Now yes, it is December, but it is our first real cold of the season and you’ll certainly feel it when you step out the door in the morning. For just about everyone, air temperatures will be down in the single digits with wind chill factors single digits below zero.

Record cold? No. Remember it is December, and December brings cold air. We’ll head to a high temperature of 23° in Boston and 17° in Worcester. For both cities, the record for coldest high is 12°. While we won’t be breaking records, it will be the coldest air we’ve seen since February 1st.

Tomorrow is the bottom of the barrel with the cold and wind. We’ll have a steady temperature increase through the weekend, back to average and beyond. By early next week we’ll climb to the mid to upper 40s.

For those doing early Christmas travel, you’ll love the forecast. There is nothing but sunshine in the 7 day forecast.