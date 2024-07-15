The heat and humidity are here to stay through Wednesday!

We’ve already seen heat indices today reach as high as 107 degrees in spots. Highs are in the low to mid 90s, but with dew points in the 70s, that feels like the low 100s.

Even later this evening, feels-like temperatures will still be in the 90s. We could also see some isolated strong thunderstorms through tonight.

Overnight, a chance for another round of isolated showers or storms with lows in the low to mid 70s. It’ll still be humid.

Get ready for a similar day tomorrow. Highs will be in the mid 90s, but factoring in the humidity it’ll again feel like the upper 90s and low 100s during the hottest part of the day.

Late in the evening, from 7 p.m. through midnight, we could see some thunderstorms track from the west to the east.

Central Massachusetts has a low-end chance to see a severe thunderstorm with damaging wind gusts.

Wednesday we are expecting more widespread and numerous thunderstorms toward the second half of the day. Again, some could become strong to severe. A lot of that has to do with the high heat and humidity creating a lot of instability in the atmosphere, which in turn supports thunderstorm development. Highs will reach the low to mid 90s with heat indices in the upper 90s nearing 100 degrees.

Thursday will still be very warm in the mid 80s, however, dew points will be dropping as the day goes on, and rain chances will dwindle as the day progresses as well. Friday looks dry in terms of rain and humidity with highs in the mid 80s again. Stay tuned!