After a powerhouse nor’easter damaged many areas across eastern Massachusetts, it took a while for the winds to subside along coastal communities yesterday. Those slowly diminishing winds continue to unwind this morning as Cape Cod gusts are down to 30-40mph and will drop another 10mph through the day. For Boston, north and west, most gusts are down to near or below 20mph. Expect patches of drizzle this morning too to taper, leaving a mostly cloudy sky across eastern Mass though much of the day. The best chance for the brightest skies with breaks of sun will be northwest of I-95 today. Overall, pretty decent weather for the clean-up and power crews to continue the massive restoration project underway.

It’ll be chilly inland overnight tonight where skies are mainly clear and the influence from the ocean breeze is nil. Patchy frost is expected across areas near and northwest of 495.



Rain returns Friday night into Saturday as the start of the weekend looks unsettled. Showers become widespread with localized downpours being the main risk. 1.0-1.5″ of rain is likely with a few towns locally hitting 2″. Gusts won’t be nearly as strong as this past storm with peak winds pushing 30-40mph and not the 70-90mph we just had.

While a spot shower is possible midday Sunday, it’ll be fairly mild and dry out for the trick-or-treaters Sunday evening!

