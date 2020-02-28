Breezy and Chilly Weekend, Warming Up Again Next Week

It was a colder and windy end to the week, but at least the wind will weaken tonight. Overnight lows slide back into the 20s tonight under mainly clear skies.

Tomorrow is Leap Day, and the last day of meteorological winter. Highs tomorrow only into the mid to upper 30s (similar to the day today), and breezy. The reason for the extra day every four years? It takes an extra 5 hours, 48 minutes, and 45 seconds on top of the 365 days to complete one lap around the sun. The leap day every four years accounts for that extra amount of time, and keeps our calendar lined up with the solar calendar.

For the first day of Meteorological Spring on Sunday, March 1st, it won’t quite feel like spring out there with highs into the 30s, but at least we’re tracking mainly sun-filled skies.

We still have some time before astronomical spring aka the Spring Equinox, which is in just 20 days.

After an unseasonably chilly weekend, temperatures moderate by Monday afternoon with highs around 50.

By Tuesday, we’re warming up into the 60s before falling back into the 50s Wednesday and Thursday.

We have a front sliding through late Tuesday into early Wednesday, swinging in some rain, before sliding out by Wednesday afternoon. Drier conditions move in by the end of the week, with Friday’s highs slipping back into the mid to upper 40s.