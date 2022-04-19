7Weather- The rest of the week is dry, mild and breezy.

Wednesday morning has temperatures in the upper 30s, but a gusty breeze will make it feel colder. We’re looking at a full day of sunshine with highs in the mid and upper 50s. That gusty breeze sticks around most of the day.

Thursday starts with temperatures in the mid 30s and bright skies. Clouds gradually move in throughout the afternoon and highs reach into the low 60s.

Just like Wednesday, a gusty breeze will be around, but this time mainly in the afternoon.

You’ll want to dress in layers for the Red Sox game tonight with a temperatures in the upper 40s at first pitch and then dropping into the mid 40s throughout the game. The wind will make it feel chilly.

Wednesday’s evening game starts with sunshine and a temperatures in the low 50s. Thursday’s afternoon game is pretty nice with a mix of sun and clouds and mild temperatures.

Saturday has highs in the low 60s inland, but a light onshore wind keeps the coast cooler. Sunday has lots of clouds with highs in the mid 50s. The coast might get stuck near 50º.