A bit of a chill is in the air this morning as a busy northwesterly breeze pushing wind chills down into the teens and 20s. Fortunately, that wind won’t be as strong as yesterday, but will still gust 20-30mph. As highs head for the mid 40s to low 50s, it’s an overall solid March day, with more snow melting through the afternoon.

Winds turn lighter away from the south coast Friday and Saturday, then get gusty wind colder air pouring back in on Sunday.

St. Patrick’s Day looks okay overall too. More clouds mix in with a few spotty sprinkles or isolated shower in the afternoon, but it will be mild with highs in the low to mid 50s south of the Pike, 40s to near 50 north of the Pike. A few more scattered showers are likely in the evening, but don’t expect a lot of rain.

In fact, the pattern over the next 7-8 days features limited rain chances. That’s good, it’ll give some of the rivers and streams a break from the rapid inflow from runoff we had after the nor’easter, and allow for a gradual snowmelt inland. Below is a general expectations of how much precip falls over the next week.

How about some Spring skiing? The snowpack is deep from central Mass, through northern New England. Conditions look good overall for mid March!