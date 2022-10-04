The chilly wind lingers today, gusting 25-30mph. We’ll keep the clouds in place too as showers start to work into the forecast. A few light showers/sprinkles are with us this morning with the chance for some heavier showers developing at times this afternoon and tonight, especially across Southeast Mass.

We’ll track those showers tonight and tomorrow as well as a busy breeze, gusting 20-30mph. Rain totals will vary quite a bit through tomorrow, with the light totals (under 0.5″) likely across northern Mass and Southern NH and the highest totals (1-2″+) across parts of Southeast Mass.





We’ll dry out and warm up Thursday and Friday with highest topping 70. It’ll be a bit breezy Friday, with winds out of the south out ahead of a cold front. That front slides through Friday evening with just a spot shower/sprinkle, then ushers in much cooler air to start the weekend.



Highs run in the 50s Saturday, low to mid 60s Sunday and Monday. From start to finish, the long holiday weekend does look dry.