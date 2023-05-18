7Weather – It was a cold morning! Some towns inland fell into the 20s. The May sunshine helped warm temperatures into the 60s this afternoon. Quite the rebound! Tomorrow will be milder and breezy. The weekend brings some much needed rain.

High pressure that’s been around will slide farther east into tomorrow and usher in a south/southwest wind. That’ll pull a more milder airmass into Southern New England. You can see some of the low 70s around Cincinnati and Washington D.C. Tomorrow our afternoon high temperatures will reach near upper 60s/low 70s. The South Coast, Buzzard’s Bay, Cape and Islands will stay cooler in the low 60s with the wind coming off the cool water.

We’ve been lacking in our May rainfall bucket. Some towns are about one inch to 1.5″ below average for the month. Today’s updated U.S. Drought Monitor, highlights portions of Southeast Mass, Rhode Island and southern Connecticut as “abnormally dry.” Yes, we could use some more rain for any of those fresh flowers you’ve planted this spring!

We’re watching a couple areas of moisture that will combine to bring us rain Saturday afternoon into early Sunday. An area of low pressure in the Great Lakes/Canada region will pull up moisture out of the Plains and the large swath of green you see off the coast of the Carolinas below.

Here’s a closer look at the timing. Saturday morning will be cloudy to overcast. It will still be OK for your kids’ sports games or to run errands without using the windshield wipers. Scattered showers will fill in through the afternoon, continuing Saturday night and into early Sunday morning. Downpours are possible at times. There might be a lingering sprinkle by 8 a.m., but we’ll be drying out by then.

The Euro and GFS models below give us an idea of how much rain we could get- a lot of towns around an 1.0″ with higher amounts possible for southeast Mass and under any downpours.

The rain will knock down pollen levels – although, that’s only from severe to high. 🤧 Not a huge improvement, but we’ll take what we can get!

-Meteorologist Melanie Black