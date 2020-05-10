Breezy, Mild and Sunshine for Mother’s Day

After a cold start to our Sunday, temperatures will continue to warm up this afternoon under a mix of sun and clouds. Plus, the winds will not be nearly as windy as yesterday, but we’re still on the breezy side for your Mother’s Day.

Tonight, temperatures will not dive nearly as low as last night, as clouds increase overnight. Lows are expected into the upper 30s to low 40s.

Monday brings some scattered rain showers by midday, with a few pockets of downpours possible. Scattered rain in the afternoon with a few rumbles of thunder. Some of these storms could bring gusty winds. Highs reach around 60.

Tuesday is slightly cooler as the system that brings the rain and storm chances tomorrow sweeps off the coastline. Mostly sunny skies both Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

As for the pollen count, allergy sufferers catch some relief Monday, but by Tuesday and Wednesday, the pollen count rises again.

A pattern shift by the end of the week when we stretch into the upper 60s both Thursday and Friday. The warm-up brings showers for the end of the week, but they should be out of here by next Saturday, and the warmth sticks around into the start of next weekend.