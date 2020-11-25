Breezy and Rainy Thanksgiving, Drier Through the Weekend

All eyes are on the Thanksgiving forecast (and maybe just a little bit on the menu for your Thanksgiving feast).

With the forecast for Thanksgiving being wet and breezy, it definitely will be a great day to focus on the cooking and baking for the annual holiday feast.

This evening though, we’ll see cloudy skies with rain holding off early tomorrow morning (ahead of sunrise). Temperatures tonight slide into the upper 30s to mid 40s.

If you’re planning on keeping with tradition and running your Turkey Trot ahead of the feast, it will be a wet and chilly one with temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s Thursday morning.

The showers will continue through most of Thanksgiving Day with some embedded heavy rain at times, especially around lunch time.

The showers start to taper towards the end of dinner time and through the evening hours. How much beneficial rain are we getting with this system? Central MA and southern NH could get over an inch of rainfall, while areas closer to the coast are aiming between a half inch to an inch.

A sprinkle or two is still in the forecast for Friday and Saturday, but we’re tracking mild air for Friday with highs into the upper 50s, and much more seasonable highs for Saturday.

Sunday is dry and mainly sunny with highs around 50. A slight warm-up into the start of the next work week with highs into the mid to upper 50s as we track our next system, which will bring rain and wind late Monday night and sticks around through early Wednesday.