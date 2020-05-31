Breezy, Seasonable and Sun-filled End to the Weekend

Today is the pick of the weekend with highs near seasonable (Boston’s average high for May 31st is 71°), and we’re tracking sun-filled skies along with less humidity!

It will be breezy at times with gusts out of the northwest around 25 mph.

Tonight, temperatures take a dive after sunset under mostly clear skies, calmer winds as high pressure slides in allowing temperatures to drop into the 40s (no need for the AC!).

Monday, the first day of June (and the first day of meteorological summer) will be unseasonably cool with highs only the 60s with some spotty showers popping up by midday (best chance between noon-3pm). By 5pm, the bulk of the showers should be out of here.

Speaking of the first day of June, it’s also the beginning of Hurricane Season. Although we’ve already seen two named storms ahead of hurricane season, we’re tracking what could be a very active Atlantic season.

Tuesday features near seasonable conditions with Wednesday continuing the warm-up. Another round of showers returns late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning as a low pressure system dives southward from Canada into New England.

Drier and warmer to end the week with highs into the 80s. Feeling more like summer into next weekend for the first weekend of June.