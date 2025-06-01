Welcome to the start of meteorological summer! It won’t feel like summer today. Stick around later this week, and it will!

We’re off to a cool start. High temperatures reach near the mid 60s. We’ll see sun and clouds. It’s a nice day if you don’t mind the wind! Gusts are already near and above 30 mph this morning. We’ll be near that peak range through the afternoon. Closer to sunset, the wind should not be as strong, but still breezy.

Temperatures take off this week! Our warmest days will be Wednesday and Thursday. The humidity returns then as well. The chance for storms return later in the week. Wet weather could be around to start next weekend…. in typical Southern New England fashion 😉

-Meteorologist Melanie Black