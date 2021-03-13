Breezy Tonight, Gusty Wind Returns Sunday Afternoon

7Weather- It will be breezy tonight, but not as windy as it was Friday night. Winds pick up once again Sunday afternoon.

Temperatures are chilly tonight between 24-33º. Winds will be out of the west at 10-15 mph, making it feel cold.

Daylight Saving Time begins at 2 AM tonight. We lose an hour of sleep, but Sunday’s sunset moves to 6:50 PM.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for the entire state of Massachusetts from 12 PM Sunday – 12 AM Monday. Winds could occasionally gusts between 45-50 mph.

Sunday starts mainly sunny, but then clouds move in throughout the afternoon, and we could see a few flurries. Highs reach into the low and mid 40s early into he afternoon, and then it will be chilly in the evening.

The clouds and flurries that move through the area Sunday afternoon are ahead of an arctic front. This will bring a cold blast of air to kick off the week.

Highs drop into the upper 20s, and windy conditions will make it feel like 5 below zero Monday morning, and in the teens in the afternoon.

It will only be one day of frigid air. Temperatures jump into the upper 30s to low 40s Tuesday. St. Patrick’s Day looks to be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the low 50s. There could be a weak system that brings showers, but as of now, we have kept the forecast dry.