7Weather- A cold front moving through the area this afternoon generated snow squalls that produced brief periods of intense snow that dropped visibility.

Any snow that accumulated on side roads and sidewalks will be slick tonight and into tomorrow morning as temperatures drop into the teens.

Sunday is the pick of the weekend! It will be a full day of sunshine with temperatures starting in the teens and then getting into the mid 30s in the afternoon. There will be less wind compared to today. Overall, it is not a bad winter day.

We jump into the low 50s Monday afternoon and skies are mainly sunny. Tuesday has lots of clouds with daylight hours staying mainly dry. Highs reach into the mid 50s and wind picks up around sunset. There will be on and off rain Tuesday night with a lingering shower early Wednesday morning.

Skies gradually clear on Wednesday and we make into the low 60s! We’ll have to see how quickly cold air moves in but it looks like it remains mild into the early afternoon, and then we gradually drop temperatures throughout the late afternoon.

Back to reality on Thursday with highs in the mid 30s. The next system to watch arrives Friday. The track of the low pressure or perhaps low pressures will determine the precipitation type. Right now it looks like a brief period of snow that transitions into a messy mix.