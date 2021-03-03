Breezy with a Cool-Down for the End of the Week

Wednesday brought the warm-up we needed after yesterday’s bitter blast and whipping winds. However, we are in for a cool-down for the second half of the week.

Today landed in our top-5 warmest, while yesterday’s cold landed us in the coldest highs so far this year, quite the shift in temperatures over the last 24-hours.

We’ll see a temperature shift over the next 24 hours, but not nearly as drastic.

Tonight, under partly cloudy skies, temperatures only dip into the mid-20s to around 30°.

Tomorrow, winds will pick back up out of the northwest from 10 to 20 MPH, along with cooler temperatures. Highs will reach into the upper 30s, with wind chills likely in the 20s.

Even colder air settles in for Friday with highs around 30° alongside wind chills in the single digits during the morning commute, rising into the teens by the afternoon.

Yes, we’re tracking cooler temperatures into the weekend, but this is also coupled up with dry conditions, and we remain dry and quiet into the next work week, too, which is great news if you want to wash the car.

Towards the end of the 7-day, we’ll see a warm-up with our first possible 60° day of 2021 by next Wednesday.