Brief Break Before More Rain

Last night’s storms wake you up? There were sure some heavy hitters in terms of localized downpours pounding on the roof top. While rain totals didn’t match the previous nights totals, the theme of an active weather pattern surely continued.

Those downpours were out ahead of a cold front that swept through early this morning, which has turned the winds around to the northwest, lowering the humidity and cooling us down. Temps today run in the 60s to near 70 under filtered sunshine. Breezes will be most consistent in Southeast Mass, turning onshore too.

Clouds thicken late today and showers arrive late this evening across western New England, eventually filling in for much of our area by tomorrow morning’s commute. With wet weather widespread through tomorrow morning, expect a damp and dreary day. Even with rain tapering off in the afternoon, lots of clouds and patchy drizzle is still expected to linger. Highs inland will struggle to get out of the 50s. Blah!

Fortunately, the weather still looks good over the weekend as a dry cool front slides through Saturday. We’ll head for the lower 70s in the afternoon before temps tumble into the 40s Saturday night. Sunday starts cool, but ends solid with highs in the 60s. We’ll chalk it up as a W in the weather department, hopefully the Pats can chalk up a W as well.

Have a great day.

@clamberton7 – twitter