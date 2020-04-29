Brief Break Today, Wet End to the Week

After 3-days of measurable rainfall, it was nice to have a break from it, accompanied by the sunshine.

Although temperatures were slightly cooler at the coast, it still was a beautiful late April spring day. Highs ranged from the upper 40s in Boston (thanks to an onshore breeze off of the cooler ocean water), to the low 60s inland.

Tonight, we’ll see increasing cloud cover with lows dipping into the upper 30s to low 40s.

Thursday features mostly cloudy skies and scattered rain showers mainly for the interior (west of the 495-corridor).

Friday features more widespread rain, with a few pockets of downpours and coastal wind. The difference between Thursday and Friday is that is slightly warmer Friday (nearly average for this time of the year).

A few lingering showers are expected Saturday morning before that system moves farther off the coast.

Some clearing of the skies sweep in gradually from west to east across the region, but that may take most of the afternoon. Highs on Saturday stretch even warmer than Friday – back into the low to mid 60s!

Sunday is the pick of the weekend as we make a run for 70 degrees under partly cloudy skies. If you are an allergy sufferer, the pollen count will continue to rise through the weekend.

A few showers both Monday and Tuesday of the following week, but we’re still on the warm side as we start the new month. Next Wednesday looking nice with highs near 60 under mostly sunny skies.