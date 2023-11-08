It was a cool and breezy day! Luckily, the gusty wind was offset by some sunshine. Clouds increase tonight while temperatures drop into the 30s. Scattered showers and cool temperatures will be with us tomorrow.

We’re watching that area of mixed precipitation across the Great Lakes. We’ve seen increasing high clouds out ahead of this afternoon. That precipitation will work across our region overnight into tomorrow morning.

Here’s what you can expect in your neighborhood…

For higher elevations including the Worcester Hills, southern Vermont and southern New Hampshire, sleet will mix in. There shouldn’t be big impacts to travel, but still watch for some slick spots in the early morning hours. Some sleet pellets could also mix in for areas north of the city. South of 495 and closer to the coast, any spot shower will be rain.

By midday and early afternoon, temperatures will be into the 40s and any precipitation will be rain. Rain showers will fill in for eastern Mass and southeast Mass. The rain will clear west to east, and most of it should be wrapped up by the evening commute. Precipitation amounts will be light anywhere from a 0.10″ to 0.25″ is likely.

There will be a wide range in our temperatures tomorrow from 40s north of the Mass Pike to 50s across southeast Mass. Unfortunately, it looks like clouds will win out, before the clouds thin out past sunset.

Friday is dry, but breezy with high pressure to our southwest and an area of low pressure to our northeast. Temperatures will still be below average, but most of us will end it in the 50s. The average high in Boston for Friday is 54°, so we’re just slightly under it. We’ll see sun and clouds, and the wind will be gusty.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black