Today was certainly a taste of fall, yes this afternoon but especially this morning! Many towns away from the coast fell down into the 40s with a few towns even dipping into the upper 30s!

The sun was out in full force all day long today, but it still was a cool afternoon. There was a lot working against us today to warm up any more than we did. First, let me say that starting off near 40° and making it to 70° is nothing to complain about. A near 30° temperature swing is pretty respectable.

But while the sun was out all day and the skies were bright blue, the sun angle has decreased pretty substantially since its peak in June. The sun angle today is the same as what it is in late March. Now, that’s still not bad, but the sun doesn’t have the same power it does in late June and July. Also working against us on the coast was the wind. The wind wasn’t strong (unlike yesterday) but the easterly direction coming off of water temperatures in the 60s didn’t allow us to get much warmer than that.

The wind will change direction the next few days and turn to the south and southwest. While we have been stuck under a fall like air mass, there’s some serious warmth building southwest of us. We won’t get even close to that warm, it will push in warmer temperatures compared to what we’ve had the last two days.

Wednesday and Thursday will see temperatures climb back near 80° in the afternoon. We’ll have a few more clouds each day compared to the day before. From sunny today to partly cloudy tomorrow and partly to mostly cloudy by Thursday. Thursday could also throw a few afternoon showers our way but they’ll be very isolated. We’ll call it like a 20% shot, if that. There’s a better chance overnight Thursday into early Friday morning, but for Thursday as they day time hours, the chance of rain is very low.