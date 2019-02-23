Brief Wintry Mix, Rain Sunday Followed by Gusty Winds Monday

We will see a brief wintry mix after 3 AM tonight that turns to all rain by Sunday morning. It gets windy behind this system, with all areas under a High Wind Watch.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for areas in the purple color from 1-9 AM Monday.

Freezing rain and possibly sleet are expected to start after 3 AM in Worcester County.

If you plan on traveling before 8 AM Monday, watch out for slick spots on roads and sidewalks.

At 6 AM Worcester County and southern New Hampshire will be seeing freezing rain.

By 9 AM, we all switch to rain. Moderate to heavy rain is possible from 8 AM – 2 PM Sunday. Most pick up 0.5″-1″ of rain.

After 3 PM, we are left with light showers and drizzle. Misty conditions continue through the evening, and then we gradually clear up overnight Sunday.

It will be very windy behind this soggy system. Winds pick up Sunday night and by Monday morning winds could occasionally gust up to 55-65 mph.

There will likely be power outages and downed trees Monday. Peak wind gusts are expected between Monday morning and Monday evening.

Monday will feel chilly with windy conditions and temperatures in the low 30s most of the day.

Highs are 10-15 degrees below average Tuesday and Wednesday in the mid and upper 20s.

Thursday is chilly in the low 30s and skies are partly sunny. Friday, the first day of March, looks to be mostly sunny with temperatures in the upper 30s.