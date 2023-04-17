Even tho we had quite a cloudy, cool, raw, drizzly day still a great Patriot’s Day/Marathon Monday. I’m sure the runners would much prefer today’s weather over the record heat we had last week! As for the rain, it was caused by an area of Low Pressure way out west in Michigan but was/is able to exert its influence on our weather with the clouds, drizzle and fog. Even tho it appeared to rain the entire day, most towns only picked up around 0.10″ of rain or less!

When you look at the month of April, 7 of the 17 days have featured some sort of rain occurring (rain, drizzle, mist)

But when you take a closer look at those “green squares”, days with rain, you see this…

Not much meaningful rainfall so far this month. Moving forward, I think we are dry for the rest of the week until perhaps Sunday. Tomorrow is brighter than today but not a brilliant sunshine-y day either…

We’ll start with sunshine during the early morning hours and then see clouds take over the sky as noontime approaches. We’ll also see a gusty breeze develop and continue into early evening. A decent day for outdoor activities tho. Wednesday offers similar weather and then we’ll see warmer weather return by late week but not to the degree (pun intended) we saw last week…

Enjoy what is left of your Monday. Go Bruins!

~JR