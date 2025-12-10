What a difference a day can make! With the breeze back out of the southwest, temps this morning are much warmer than yesterday morning by about 20-30 degrees for many. It’ll be a mainly dry start to the day overall with temps drifting up into the mid 40s on average for this afternoon. Mid to late afternoon, the chance for some light rain goes up, and we’ll likely have damp roads for the evening commute.

In the higher terrain, light rain changes to some wet snow this evening before tapering off. Accumulations will be limited, but a coating to an inch of snow is possible in the hills of central and northern Worcester County.

The storm is long gone by tomorrow morning and the chilly December pattern resumes with colder air crashing back in on a gusty northwesterly breeze. The cold wind will stick around Friday too.

The weekend is chilly, with highs in the 30s. Although no major storms are in the works, a few scattered snow showers are possible at times both Saturday and Sunday. We’ll watch that wave of low pressure close to us Sunday. If it does move a bit farther north, snow would be a bit steadier and more widespread. Something to at least keep an eye on.







Cold and wind win out to start next week as highs won’t get out of the 20s.