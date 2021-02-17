Bright and Breezy Now, More Snow Ahead

Send it! Kids going stir crazy yesterday while on school vacation and stuck in the house? Well, it’ll be cold today but bright with returning sunshine. Careful on those sledding hills though. That waterlogged snow has locked up solid again and I’m willing to bet some of those steep sledding hills are icy fast for sure, like Clark Griswold sledding fast. Local ski resorts that are groomed and make snow will fair better with still a deep snowpack in place. Don’t worry through, we’ll add some freshies to those sledding hills and ski slopes Thursday night – Friday.

The downside to freshening up the sledding hills, with a good dose of snow, is that we also slicken up the roads again as many locations are expected to pick up 4-6″ of snow from Thursday night – Friday. With that said, we’re not talking shut down shop type snow of 2″/hr, but more of a gradual build up that road crews can maintain. Sure, there will be slick travel at times, but if you have an appointment to make or an errand to run on Friday, just allow for some extra time.

It’s pretty much a one dimensional storm too. No coastal flood threat, no wind damage threat and very little in the way of power disruption is expected.

Lower snow totals may exists down through the Cape and Islands if mixing with sleet/rain occurs. If not, you’ll be fair game for 3-6″ too.

The weekend looks good. Chilly, but dry with highs near 30.