7Weather- The weekend starts with sunshine on Saturday, but clouds returns on Sunday and there will be a few afternoon showers.

Saturday morning is chilly with temperatures in the mid 30s. We go up into the mid 40s by lunch time and then highs hit later in the afternoon into the low 50s. Breezy conditions will make it feel cool. Overall, it is a nice, spring day.

There will be lots of clouds around on Sunday. It is dry in the morning with chilly temperatures in the mid and upper 30s. It is still dry by lunch time and it is cool in the mid and upper 40s.

Wet weather arrives between 2-4 PM and showers will be on and off through the evening. This rain won’t amount to much with most location getting about 0.10″ or less. Highs reach close to 50º.

The week starts with mild highs on Monday. There will be a mix of clouds and sun and wind is light and variable.

Tuesday is partly cloudy with highs in the mid 50s. Showers arrive Wednesday. It looks like the rest of the week is gloomy with wet weather around.