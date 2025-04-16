It’s been windy out there today! There will still be a slight breeze overnight, and it will pick up again tomorrow. The gusts won’t be as strong though. Wind will continue to be a weather headline, as it will switch directions and help to boost our temperatures Saturday. We’re talking temperatures heading for the upper 70s!

Before we get to the weekend, we still have a nice and dry day ahead tomorrow. Temperatures will start out in the 30s. Bright blue skies will help to warm us into the upper 50s. That’s more seasonable for this time of year. There will be a busy breeze out of the northwest 10-15 mph with gusts 20-30 mph at times.

On to the rest of the work week… Friday morning will start off chilly again in the 30s. We also start out sunny then clouds increase through the day. The increasing cloud cover is ahead of a couple showers that slide across southern New England in the evening. I think the best chance for showers arrives west to east between 6-9 pm. The clouds and showers are associated with a warm front. Our temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 60s.

The warmest day of the next seven is Saturday. Temperatures will reach the upper 70s. That will feel nice! A gusty southwest wind will help to get us there despite a lot of cloud cover. With those clouds comes the chance for an isolated shower. A cold front moves through Saturday night. There will be more sunshine for Easter Sunday with temperatures in the 60s.

Marathon Monday looks good for now! Temperatures should start out near 40° and make their way through the 50s in the morning. As of now, our forecast calls for showers holding off until near dark.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black