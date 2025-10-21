After many of us picked up 0.50-1.50″ of rain yesterday through midday, breaks of sunshine came back in the afternoon, allowing for a solid finish to the day.

Today, we’ll have sunshine from start to finish as highs head into the low to mid 60s. There will be a bit of a breeze too with gusts 20-25mph.

We’ll track another round of showers and isolated storms Wednesday morning, through midday with highs in the 60s again. Sunshine breaks back out in the afternoon. All said and done, rain totals run around 0.25-0.50″.

While a spot shower or sprinkle is possible Thursday and Friday afternoon, they’ll be few and far between with both days mainly dry. Dry weather wins out over the weekend too with a seasonal chill in the air as highs head for the 50s and lows dip into the 30s.