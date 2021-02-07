Bright And Cold Monday, Snow Is Back Tuesday

7Weather- The Super Bowl winter storm has come to and end, with the biggest snow reports southwest of Boston.

The jackpot area from this storm produced 2-3″ of snow per hour at one point, leading to a foot of snow. Near a foot of snow was reported from Sharon to Northbridge.

There won’t be any melting on Monday. Watch out for slick spots on untreated surfaces in the morning with temperatures starting in the teens. Highs make it into the mid and upper 20s and there will be a mix of sun and clouds.

AND… the snow is back, but we won’t see nearly as much as today. It looks like light snow starts mid-day, so between 11AM-1PM. With this minor event, it’s not about how much snow, but the timing of the heaviest snow. As of now, the heavier snow will fall right in time for the afternoon and evening commutes (4-8PM). This is when we get most of our accumulation of a widespread 2-4″.

Light snow ends between 11 PM- Midnight.

Wednesday is calm with some sun and temps in the upper 20s. After that we’ll be keeping a close eye on 2 systems. The first is late Thursday night-Friday, and then another Saturday afternoon – early Sunday morning.