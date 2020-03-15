Bright And Cool Monday, Few Showers Tuesday

7Weather- A high pressure system keeps the region dry on Monday, but then showers move in Tuesday afternoon.

Monday starts with sunshine and temperatures in the 20s. Inland areas stay mainly sunny and reach into the low 40s. There will be an onshore breeze all day, keeping the coast in the mid and upper 30s. This onshore wind might also bring in extra clouds for towns along the coast.

Tuesday starts with peeks of sun and chilly temperatures in the low 30s. It becomes cloudy late morning, and showers move in by lunch time. The showers stick around until 4-5 PM for most areas, and then we see some clearing by sunset. Highs are mild in the low 50s.

Wednesday is mainly sunny throughout the first part of the day, and then it’s partly sunny in the afternoon. Temperatures are in the low 50s.