7Weather- We’re looking at a fantastic day today with warmer weather and plenty of sunshine.

The day started chilly, but temperatures quickly rebound today. It’s a nice day for an outdoor walk/run for Walk For Hunger with highs in the mid and upper 60s. It will be a bit cooler along the coast with a light onshore wind.

Outdoor dining begins today in the North End! It’s a great day to have a meal outside with bright skies and light wind.

Monday morning has lots of clouds with temperatures in the low 40s. There could be sprinkles for the morning commute and then a few showers are possible mid-day from 11AM-1PM. There will be a spot shower here and there throughout the afternoon with the better chance of rain at night.

Highs are in the upper 50s inland and in the low 50s along the coast. Wind remains light.

There could be patchy drizzle Tuesday morning with clouds hanging around throughout the day. An onshore wind keeps temperatures in the 50s.

Wednesday will have scattered showers. You’ll want to take the rain jacket and umbrella with you. Thursday is the pick of the week with highs in the mid and upper 60s.