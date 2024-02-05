It was so nice to see all that sunshine back over the weekend with blue skies winning out for much of the region on Saturday and Sunday (more clouds were around far Southeast Mass, especially Saturday). Sure, temps were seasonably cold during the afternoons, but winds were fairly light too, allowing for a pleasant weekend to go outdoors and get some fresh air.



Today, we pretty much pick up where we left off. That means a clear sky this morning with sunglasses need for the early morning commute. A winter jacket is needed too, at the bus stop with the kids this morning, as temps run in the 20s with wind chills in the teens early on. Highs recover to near 40 this afternoon with mostly sunny skies winning out. With that said, some more clouds start to work in late-day across eastern Mass, backing in off the coast. It’ll be a bit breezy today too, especially for the Cape and Islands.

Scattered ocean-effect snow showers and flurries kick in overnight and through tomorrow across Southeast Mass. For the rest of us, more clouds start to back on in tomorrow too with the brightest skies northwest of I-95 in the morning. Highs tomorrow run a bit cooler, in the mid 30s. Expect scattered coatings-1″ of snow across Southeast Mass with those ocean-effect snow showers.

The temp trend is up later this week, maxing out in the 50s by Saturday. While we’ll track some showers at some point Saturday or Saturday evening, it doesn’t look like a big storm for us.