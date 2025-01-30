After a quick break from the cold yesterday around midday, it didn’t take too long for the gusty winds and chillier air to fill back in. Overnight lows quickly dropped off and we start this morning with temps in the teens to near 20. With a wind around 10-15mph, gusts 20-30mph, wind chills run single digits this morning and only rebound into the teens this afternoon as highs push up into the mid to upper 20s. It’ll stay mostly sunny overall.

Temps drop quick this evening into the teens, but then rebound overnight into the 30s by early tomorrow morning as clouds increase and southerly winds return.



Showers arrive mid to late morning tomorrow and a cold rain will be steady at times through the afternoon/evening. As colder air works into the storm, it’ll likely change to some wet snow across northern Mass and southern NH before the storm tapers off. That’s where the best shot of 1-3″ of snow is.

The storms out late Friday night and the weekend will be cold, but mainly dry. Some snow/rain showers are possible Sunday night.