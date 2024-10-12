Not bad, not bad at all. A bright and breezy start to the day kicks off the weekend as high temps nudge up to around 70 by midday. Wind gusts 25-35mph will linger through midday, subside a bit this afternoon and really drop off this evening. The breeze is thanks to a cold front that sweeps through, but it is a dry front for today.

Temps tumble tonight, back into the 30s and 40s with patchy frost possible is the chilliest burbs.



Clouds increase tomorrow early in the morning as some scattered showers try to move in. Showers tomorrow will be spotty near/south of the Pike as steadier rain likely falls across northern Mass and NH. Temps will be coolest where the rain is steadiest, with a much cooler day overall for most of us. The exception to the chill may be along the south coast, where temps may nudge their way into the 60s.

Rain is more widespread late-day and at night with showers lingering into Monday morning.

Tuesday – Friday morning look dry with a returning chillier pattern. With that said, we’ll likely get back to some milder air by next weekend.