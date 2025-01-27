Standard cold kicks off this Monday morning with temps in the teens and 20s. The bounce back will bring temps up into the mid to upper 30s this afternoon as sunshine wins out as winds gust 25-30mph.

It’ll be another windy day tomorrow as a cold front sweeps on through. That front will spark off a few isolated snow showers/squall in the morning and temps max out mid to late morning in the low to mid 30s. Behind the front, winds gusts 30-40mph from the northwest mid morning to midday, driving in the colder air. Temps tomorrow will tumble back into the 20s during the afternoon and into the teens by the evening.

Some snow breaks out tomorrow night, lingering into about sunrise Wednesday morning. While not a big storm, a coating to a couple inches of snow will be enough to create some early morning slick spots.

Thursday is cold and windy.



Friday brings the next chance of some snow, ice, and rain during the afternoon. That system should wrap up early Saturday monring.