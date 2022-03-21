The forecast looks good overall the next couple days as bright skies win out. Temps will be a bit cooler, however, it’ll still be close to seasonable levels if not just above it. The breeze is active, gusting at times 25-35mph out of the west to northwest. Highs today reach the mid 50s and near 50 tomorrow.







Clouds increase Wednesday and some rain starts to break out Wednesday night. While it may start with some snow/sleet mixed in across northern Worcester County, any accumulations will be limited as this turns into a mainly rain event. Thursday looks cold and wet with rain through much of the day and temps stuck in the 40s.





Friday turns out a bit milder, but still unsettled with scattered showers likely. Saturday looks dry and seasonable, near 50.