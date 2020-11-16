Bright & Brisk… Chilly Mid-Week

Whipping winds and locally heavy rain moved through last evening, dropping about 1/2″ of rain and delivering gusts 50-65mph, producing some tree damage and isolated power outages.

Fortunately, in the wake of the winds and rain, it’ll be a relatively quiet Monday ahead with mostly sunny skies. While it’s bright, it’s also brisk, as gusts out of the west run 25-30mph. That wind will help dry out the ground, allowing for better conditions to rake up some of those tree branches and leaves.

More clouds are in the mix tomorrow with a few spotty sprinkles/flurries as temps hold in the 40s. The chilly air settles in Wednesday with highs only in the 30s, but a big rebound is in place by the end of the week.

Unfortunately, in the tropics, Hurricane Iota has intensified significantly with max winds sustained at 155mph (high end cat 4). If it strengthens any more, it’ll be a category 5 storm just prior to landfall. Landfall is expected in nearly the same area that Eta made landfall at a couple weeks ago. Flooding rains, mudslides will likely be produced again across Honduras and Nicaragua.