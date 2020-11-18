Bright, But Bitter Breeze

Yikes! Feeling the chill this morning? It’s hard not too as wind chills around 7am run in the teens and lower 20s. Despite the cold air, the sunshine does win out though as highs head back into the mid 30s. Wind chills hold in the 20s with a northwest steady at 10-20mph.

Winds relax a bit this evening, setting the stage for a cold overnight across the area.

Fortunately, if you don’t like the cold, a milder pattern settles in the end the week with highs in the mid 40s tomorrow and near 60 Friday. The wind kicks back to the southwest, but will be quite gusty, pushing past 30mph at times, especially on Friday. The weekend looks dry too with temps in the 50s Saturday, 45-50 Sunday.