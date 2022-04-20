Full on sunshine starts this morning with a busy breeze out of the west, adding a bit of a chill to the air. As temps go from near 40 this morning to around 55 this afternoon, the wind gusts slowly decrease a bit, from 30mph to 25mph. We’ll keep it mostly sunny through the afternoon, so it’ll be a bright and breezy day overall.





The breeze subsides tonight as temps fall and fall quite a bit. By daybreak tomorrow, Boston is near 40 and many burbs reach the upper 20s and low 30s. In fact, there’s a frost advisory in place for far eastern Mass and southeast Mass from Midnight – 7am tomorrow. There’s no advisory or warning inland since the growing season will not have started. Bottom line, if you have cold sensitive plants outside, bring them in or cover them up.







It stays breezy tomorrow and Friday, but temps bounce back to next 60 tomorrow afternoon and near 65 Friday. It’ll turn cooler Sunday, low to mid 50s with mostly cloudy skies and a few sprinkles out there. The risk for more widespread showers won’t arrive until next Tuesday/Tuesday night. That means pollen counts will be very high over the next several days.