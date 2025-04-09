Winter’s chill is in the air early this morning as temps run in the mid 20s to near 30 and wind chills run in the teens to near 20. Not very Spring-like is it? At least we’ll have more sun than clouds and a diminishing wind through the day as highs recover into the mid to upper 40s.

Tomorrow, low 50s are in store inland with temps holding in the 40s at the coast. Clouds increase in the afternoon, but we’ll stay dry.



A few spotty showers are possible Friday with highs in the 40s to near 50.

Unfortunately, the weather goes downhill over the weekend again. Rain returns with cold, gusty onshore winds. Across the higher terrain, even some wet snow may be in the mix. Rain chances are higher Saturday vs. Sunday.

Milder air finally comes back early next week as we near 60 Monday and run into the 60s Tuesday.