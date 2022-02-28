Back to work, back to school, and back to a mid winter feel to the air today. With the combination of the snow on the ground and temps running 15 degrees below average this afternoon, it doesn’t feel like meteorological Spring starts tomorrow, although all the sunshine we’ll have today will be nice. With highs holding in the mid to upper 20s and winds gusting 20-25mph, wind chills hold in the single digits and lower teens.





Tomorrow, we’ll increase the clouds, but after a cold start, we’ll also increase the temperatures to near 40 in the afternoon. Late in the day/evening, we’ll also track a few scattered rain and snow showers, but they won’t amount to much. Those drops/flakes are with a warm front, on the other side of that front, we’ll catch some sunshine and milder air Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 40s.





Wednesday night, another quick moving wave of low pressure zips through with a few rain/snow showers going to all snow showers before tapering off early Thursday morning. There could be a few slicks spots early Thursday, but flakes stop flying by sunrise. It’ll be a cold day again with temps in the 30s.





Saturday afternoon, snow to rain showers move in. Sunday looks damp with showers and temps stuck in the 40s.