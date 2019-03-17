Bright, Chilly St. Patrick’s Day, Midweek Warm-Up for the First Day of Spring

Temperatures this morning were running at least 10-15 degrees lower than yesterday morning, but at least we are tracking plenty of sunshine for your St. Patrick’s Day plans.

If those plans take you to Southie for the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade, be sure to wear the green layers & accessories. By 1PM, when the parade begins, temperatures will likely be in the upper 30s with wind chills in the mid to upper 20s. By 4PM, temperatures will be near 40° with wind chills likely in the lower 30s.

Monday features a few more clouds, and similar high temperatures, but less wind.

Tuesday we are still dry, but a touch cooler with highs near 40, upper 30s along the coastline.

Finally, by Wednesday, we are tracking a spring-like warm-up for the first day of spring!

The next best chance of rain moves in Thursday and high temperatures will stretch into the low 50s, followed by drier and cooler conditions Friday and Saturday.