Get ready for one cold start to the day Sunday! It doesn’t last forever, though, as near-record temperatures are expected again next week.

Except for the Cape, most of us will get down to the upper 20s and low 30s early Sunday morning. On the Cape, you can add about 10 degrees. Otherwise we’ll be mostly clear and dry.

And don’t forget to set your clocks back an hour before bed tonight! That’ll bring our sunset Sunday to 4:34 p.m.

Thankfully it’ll be a bright and sunny day which will warm us up to near 50 degrees. Not the warmest day, but closer to average than we’ve been recently.

Monday will be a similar day. A cold start near 30 degrees with afternoon highs in the low 50s. The biggest difference is there will be plenty more clouds around. We stay dry during the day, but there could be a spot shower overnight into Tuesday morning.

Tuesday is Election Day and the forecast looks good. It won’t be too cold to get out and vote: morning lows will be in the low 40s with afternoon highs near 70 degrees.

Skies will be partly cloudy, and at the very most a spot sprinkle. It will be windy, however, which will make raking any leaves quite difficult.

Wednesday: near-record warmth in the mid to upper 70s with partly sunny skies. Thursday is looking partly sunny and we’ll cool back down to the low 60s. Friday will be dry with a sun/cloud mix and highs near 60 degrees. Saturday the cooldown continues with highs in the mid 50s and still dry.