A bit of a chill is in the air this morning as the numbers have fallen back below freezing for many locations away from the coastline. With dry air, sunshine and light winds in place, it’ll be a nice mid-March day overall with temps in the mid 50s to low 60s inland, near 50, then backtracking into the 40s at the coast. Some mid to late afternoon clouds backing in along the coast is likely, especially across Southeast Mass.

Low clouds continue to back in tonight with some patchy drizzle possible.



Patchy drizzle is possible early tomorrow with mostly cloudy skies prevailing for most of the day. It’ll be relatively mild for mid-March with highs in the 40s immediate coast, low to mid 50s inland.

Next storm system up is late Thursday night into Friday morning. This one will be rain for most, but a flip to some wet snow across the higher terrain of New England is possible. We’ll likely catch about 1/2″ of rain out of it.



The weekend is breezy with temps in the 50s to near 60 Saturday and back into the 40s Sunday.