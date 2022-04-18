A bit of a chill is in the air this morning, but with clear skies and light winds, it’ll be a comfortable cool day as the sunshine helps the temps bounce up into the mid to upper 50s. As an easterly wind develops, temps at the coast drop back into the upper 40s by mid afternoon.



Along the marathon route, temps bounce to near 40 by 8am in Hopkinton, max out between 55-58 in Wellesley early to mid afternoon, and fade back to near 50 in Boston this afternoon with a cool ocean breeze. We’ll keep the sun through the day and that north breeze, becoming east to southeast becomes a mix of a head wind and cross wind from right to left. At 5-12mph though, it won’t be too strong.



While a few scattered showers are possible after 9pm this evening, most of the rain holds off until after midnight tonight. From midnight-6am tomorrow, heavy rain and strong winds are likely. Showers taper off from south to north tomorrow from 7-9am. Much of Southern New England picks up 0.5-1.5″ of rain. Winds will be strongest at the coast overnight-early tomorrow morning with gusts 40-60mph possible. The strongest winds are likely across the Cape and Islands, where a high wind warning is in effect. Some splashover/minor coastal flooding is possible overnight around the 1:30am high tide.

The air is cold inland, and some mix/change to snow at times is possible in the higher terrain of the Worcester Hills (less than an inch for most), and even more likely in the Berkshires where the higher terrain could pick up 2-4″. It’ll be a bigger snowstorm to our west, with up to a foot of snow in NY State.

Rain tapers off early tomorrow, shutting down from 7-9am from south to north. By midday, breaks of sunshine are back, with highs 55-60.



The rest of the week is fairly quiet and seasonable with cool overnights and modestly mild days, near 60.