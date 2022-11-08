7Weather- It’s dry and sunny the next two days and then rain arrives by Friday evening/night.

Wednesday is cool and seasonable. The day starts in the upper 20s and low 30s and then we make it into the low and mid 50s in the afternoon. Wind is light and skies are clear. Sunset is at 4:28PM so temperatures drop into the low 40s by 7PM.

It will be breezy at times on Thursday and highs reach into the low and mid 60s. Most of the day is sunny, but high, thin clouds might move in throughout the afternoon.

Clouds increase throughout the day on Friday and rain arrives in the evening and into the night. It will be warm with highs near 70º!

The system bringing rain and wind Friday night into Saturday morning is the combination of the remnants of Nicole and a low pressure northwest of us. For southern New England it is looking like 1-3″ of rain possible and a period of gusty winds Friday night into early Saturday morning.

It is too early to go into specific, local impacts, but for now we’re thinking isolated pockets of flooding in areas that get consistent, tropical downpours along with clogged storm drains due to leaves. As far as wind goes, isolated pockets of tree damage are possible along the coast.