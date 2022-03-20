7Weather- The week starts with mild highs and bright skies. I wish I could say that it will remain that way, but clouds move in mid-week and rain arrives late on Wednesday.

Monday morning has sunshine and temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s. The bright skies stick around all day and highs reach into the mid 50s. It will be breezy with an occasional gusty wind.

Tuesday morning is chilly in the mid and upper 30s. Once again it is mostly sunny with a gusty wind around. Highs are a bit cooler in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Wednesday morning might have some sun but clouds increase throughout the afternoon. It looks like light rain starts between 5-8PM. The wet weather sticks around throughout the evening and overnight.

The pollen count is up so our allergy forecast is up to “high” Monday-Wednesday. Wet weather drops us back down to mild on Thursday.

Expect scattered showers throughout most of Thursday. Highs are in the upper 40s and low 50s. It will also be breezy at times. Friday has lots of clouds around with a spot shower around. It is mild and about 10 degrees above average.