Bright Skies Next Few Days

7Weather- The quiet, calm weather continues through the rest of the week.

Tuesday starts cold with temperatures in the 20s in the morning. We’ll be in the upper 30s by lunch time, and then highs reach into the low 40s later in the afternoon. The day starts sunny, and then there’s a mix of clouds and sun in the afternoon.

Wednesday is a beautiful, January day. Winds will be light, skies are sunny, and highs reach into the upper 30s and low 40s.

We keep the fantastic weather going into Thursday. It will be partly sunny with highs in the mid 40s.

Friday is mainly cloudy, but it remains dry with highs in the mid 40s. Our next chance for precipitation will be Saturday, and it will be all rain. A warm front lifts through the area Friday evening, making it too warm for any snow.

It clears up a bit to end the weekend on Sunday with highs in the low 40s. Monday is partly sunny with a chilly breeze.