The rest of tonight clouds will slowly clear out. That will allow lows to reach the mid to upper 30s again overnight into early Monday morning. The wind will become calmer late tonight, too.

Tomorrow may be slightly breezy at times, but overall it’s looking like a nice day. After a cold morning, highs will reach the mid to the upper 50s and skies will be bright.

For Tuesday, the wind will be cranking. It’s not so much extreme wind gusts, but instead a steady wind around 10-20 mph. Skies will still be sunny, and morning lows will be in the mid 30s with afternoon highs in the low 60s. That wind will make it feel a lot colder, however.

Wednesday, the strong sustained winds around 10-20 mph still won’t let up. Morning temperatures will be near 40, and afternoon highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. There is a good chance of rain in the morning and afternoon, and with the strong wind, I highly suggest going for a rain coat and rain boots rather than an umbrella. It won’t stand a chance.

The rest of this week after Wednesday, we’ve got chilly mornings, seasonable afternoons, dry skies but it’ll still be windy.