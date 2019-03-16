Bright, Windy Saturday, Slightly Cooler For St. Patrick’s Day

It was nice to finally stretch into the 60s yesterday for the first time this month. The last time we reached a high in the 60s was back in early February on the same day as the Super Bowl Parade for the Patriots.

The showers and thunderstorms that roared through late last night have since moved out (due to a cold front pushing them out to sea, ushering in cooler air) and we’re tracking a beautiful and closer to seasonable temperatures this afternoon. More melting today as temperatures rise to near 50 under a mixture of sun and clouds.

However, today will be windy with gusty westerly winds that could reach up to 40MPH.

Tonight, it will still be breezy, but at least the gusts start to taper. Under mostly clear skies, temperatures will drop quickly after sunset this evening, with lows likely slipping into the upper 20s for central MA, around the freezing mark closer to the coast.

Heading out early to South Boston for the St. Patrick’s Day parade, be sure to bundle up since temperatures will start off in the 30s before climbing to near 40 through the afternoon. At least we are tracking less wind tomorrow and another sun-filled day.

Monday features a few more clouds with a slight chance for a passing flurry or sprinkle along the southern coast and the Cape and Islands. This would be associated with a passing system to the south of the region, however, it looks like it has taken an even farther south track, which means everyone could see dry conditions Monday. Not a big deal, but just something to keep an eye on.

Tuesday and Wednesday remain rain-free. Tuesday is slightly cooler, but for the First Day of Spring on Wednesday, highs reach into the mid to upper 40s, and Thursday features highs in the low 50s. The next best chance for some rain showers looks to be Thursday afternoon and evening.