Drier air has moved back in as a gusty breeze, 25-35mph is with us today. We’ll track a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon as highs near 60.

While a spot shower or sprinkle is possible today across the interior, and anywhere Friday afternoon, they’ll be few and far between with both days mainly dry.

Dry weather wins out over the weekend too with a seasonal chill in the air as highs head for the 50s and lows dip into the 30s.





Next week, a chilly breeze picks up off the ocean with a few scattered showers across Southeast Mass Monday, perhaps becoming more widespread by mid-week.