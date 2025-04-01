Overnight rain totals ran 0.50-1.0″ near and northwest of Boston and around 0.25″ for Southeast Mass. Enough to get some big puddles going and likely keep the ground damp into the morning commute. A few lingering showers/sprinkles linger through Southeast Mass through 9am, but overall, the bulk of the rain is behind us early today.



The breeze has picked up out of the northwest, gusting 25-35mph today, ushering in the cooler air. Temps this afternoon run in the mid 40s across the higher terrain to low to mid 50s along the coast. Sun returns around 8am inland, 9-10am around Boston and in the 10am-noon time for southeast Mass. The last locations to see it will be the Cape and Islands.



Tonight will be much colder, back into the 20s for most as clear skies and light winds wind out.

Tomorrow is cool, low 40s coast to upper 40s inland. Sunshine fades behind thickening mid to late afternoon clouds.

Scattered showers moves back in Wednesday night – Thursday night. It’ll turn milder too Thursday with 60s returning.

Friday dries out early with returning sun and a mild and breezy afternoon. Right now, it looks good for the Sox home opener.





Wet weather and cooler air returns by Saturday afternoon.